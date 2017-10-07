Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Postseason Woes Continue Vs. Explosive Astros

It’s safe to say these Boston Red Sox haven’t gotten the hang of the postseason.

The Red Sox took another 8-2 loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Friday after falling by the same score in Game 1 on Thursday to drop to 0-2 in their American League Division Series matchup. It’s much of the same after last postseason when they were swept by the Cleveland Indians.

And then there’s this:

The Red Sox have played 45 postseason innings last two years. They have led after one — the very first. https://t.co/PSDHnPaqek — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) October 6, 2017

Of course, last season’s (and this season’s) Indians were one of the best teams in baseball, and the Astros are, too. But it still is a little baffling how the Red Sox haven’t been able to carry any of their regular season success into the postseason over the last two years. In 2016, Boston had Major League Baseball’s best offense but couldn’t muster any in October. The club had some of the best pitching this season, but that began to unravel in September.

A lot of the team is young and inexperienced, but so were the 2016 Chicago Cubs, and they won the World Series. But it’s clear that something just hasn’t been clicking for the Red Sox, and now their fate is in Game 3 starter Doug Fister’s hands.

The Red Sox and Astros meet again Sunday at 2:38 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.

Here are some more notes from Friday’s loss.

— The Astros announced their starters for both potential games at Fenway. Brad Peacock will take the mound Sunday in Game 3, per the Houston Chronicle’s Jake Kaplan, while Charlie Morton will start Game 4 if necessary.

— Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia summed up the series so far pretty well.

More Pedroia: “They’ve done everything right, and we haven’t done anything right.” — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) October 6, 2017

— David Price was phenomenal in relief again, giving up just one hit with one walk and two strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings of work. Red Sox manager John Farrell said the team wouldn’t rule out a short start for the left-hander, per MassLive’s Jen McCaffrey, but Fister still is the starter for Sunday.

— It certainly doesn’t help the Red Sox that right fielder Mookie Betts still is battling a wrist injury he suffered Sept. 25.

Betts had received a painkilling shot in the wrist last week, then said it was fine over the weekend. It doesn't look fine now. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 6, 2017

Betts still told reporters he’ll be fine for Game 3, but it doesn’t sound as though he’ll be 100 percent.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images