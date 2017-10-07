Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Torch 76ers With Impressive Offensive Arsenal

The Jayson Tatum hype train left the station almost immediately after the Boston Celtics selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

And Tatum showcased why he was so highly touted during the C’s preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

The rookie forward got the start alongside Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, and the Duke product did not disappoint.

He scored his first bucket with a sweet mid-range jump shot off a pump fake.

Jayson Tatum gettin' the night started for the #Celtics pic.twitter.com/uqytZ1pJAS — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) October 6, 2017

Tatum then splashed his first 3-point attempt of the night.

Jayson Tatum's J is nice. pic.twitter.com/Zdh8fW2AfO — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) October 6, 2017

And it wouldn’t be a Tatum showcase without his patented fade-away jump shot.

There's that signature fade away pic.twitter.com/t9ttxzZrU9 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 6, 2017

Tatum certainly can fill it up.

The rookie forward also gave Celtics fans a scare in the second quarter when he landed on the foot of 76ers forward Robert Covington, but he appeared to be OK.

Cs medical staffer went down to end of bench to check on Tatum and his ankle but it was a quick chat. Seems to be OK. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 6, 2017

Tatum appears to be worthy of the hype.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images