Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 1 Online

The Boston Red Sox begin their quest for a World Series championship against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

A matchup between the American League East and American League West champions, this best-of-five series features plenty of talent on both sides, including the men on the mound.

The Red Sox will hand the ball to ace left-hander Chris Sale, while the Astros will start right-hander Justin Verlander, who they acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a late-season trade.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Astros online:

When: Thursday, Oct. 5 at 4:08 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images