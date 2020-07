Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fenway Park will host a press conference Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.

The event will feature Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Red Sox president Sam Kennedy.

We could receive important information regarding the Red Sox’s 2020 season, specifically as it relates to home games played at Fenway, so you won’t want to miss a minute.

You can watch the press conference in the video above or on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images