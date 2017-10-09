Vikings Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season concludes with a “Monday Night Football” matchup between NFC North rivals the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

The Vikings are 2-2 with wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bears are 1-3, and they will turn to 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky in this game. It’ll be the rookie quarterback’s first career start.

Here’s how to watch Bears vs. Vikings online.

When: Monday, Oct. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN

