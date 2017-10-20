Tom Brady Laments Not Targeting Patriots Wideout Brandin Cooks More

FOXBORO, Mass. — It seems New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady believes he’s left some plays on the field this season.

While answering a question about Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks on Friday, the quarterback acknowledged there’s been times when Cooks has been open but Brady didn’t see him.

“He’s just done such a great job, and I just can’t say enough good things about him and his work ethic and his ability and his character and his intensity and his attitude,” Brady said. “It’s all positive. He’s just fun to be out there with. I’ve played with a lot of great receivers over the years and he just shows up and does everything you ask him to do.

“I wish I could get him the ball more often. You watch the tape after the game and go, ‘man, I should’ve worked him on that play, should’ve got it to him on that one too.’ He just keeps getting more opportunity because of how well he’s doing with the ones he gets. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Cooks has 24 catches on 41 targets for 472 yards with two touchdowns in his first six games with the Patriots. He’s on pace for a career-high 1,259 yards this season.

Running back James White leads the Patriots with 42 targets. Cooks, tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Chris Hogan trail right behind him with 41 targets apiece.

The Patriots play a team Cooks is familiar with this weekend in the Atlanta Falcons. Cooks played in the NFC South with the Falcons for three years as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images