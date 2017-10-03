Tommy Heinsohn’s ‘Compliment’ Of Aron Baynes Raised Quite A Few Eyebrows

When you’ve been around as long as Tommy Heinsohn, you can pretty much say whatever you want. And Exhibit A came Monday night.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics color analyst joined play-by-play man Mike Gorman for the team’s preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets, and at one point, the discussion turned toward free agent acquisition Aron Baynes.

Heinsohn, as it turns out, is a big fan of Baynes, and he explained why with quite the revealing anecdote.

Via our Courtside Cam, Tommy Heinsohn is very impressed with @aronbaynes. More videos from tonight's game: https://t.co/I3X0zrBKlg pic.twitter.com/7M2muOLfgc — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 3, 2017

In case you didn’t believe your ears, here’s what Heinsohn said about the 6-foot-10, 260-pound Australia native:

“I took a look at Baynes in the shower: He looks like ALL of Australia. He is really put together.”

So, uh, yeah. We’ll let you decide where Tommy was going with that one.

Baynes tallied 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in the Celtics’ 94-82 win, so apparently that “put together” physique worked to his benefit.