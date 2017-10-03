T-Rex At Boston’s Museum Of Science Gets Red Sox Makeover Before Playoffs

It’s safe to say we found the world’s oldest Boston Red Sox fan.

The T-Rex model located at Boston’s Museum of Science officially declared its fandom Monday when a special Red Sox cap, created by Boston-based sports lifestyle brand ’47, was placed on the giant dinosaur.

The hat, which was created specifically for the T-Rex model, is three times the size of a regular-sized hat and is made from more than 2 yards of fabric. The Red Sox logo on the cap, which has a circumference of nearly 3 feet, is comprised of 28,000 stitches.

The dinosaur received its new lid just in time for the start of the Major League Baseball postseason. The Red Sox will begin their American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday, and the city of Boston already is buzzing with World Series aspirations.

Check out the T-Rex’s makeover in the photo below.