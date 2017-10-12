Watch Bruins’ Adam McQuaid Obliterate Nikita Zadorov In Second Period Brawl

The Colorado Avalanche, namely Nikita Zadorov, tried to make Adam McQuaid pay for a questionable hit.

That didn’t go as planned.

McQuaid was sent to the penalty box for cross checking during the second period of the Boston Bruins’ game against the Avs on Wednesday at the Pepsi Center, and when McQuaid got out of the box, Zadorov was ready to deliver some payback.

The two went at it after a faceoff, and McQuaid absolutely brutalized Zardorov.

Yikes.

Zardorov hung in there and took a beating, but we’re pretty sure that wasn’t his intention.

McQuaid, after all, is one of the better fighters in the NHL. So maybe the Avs should send more than a human punching bag next time they want to exact a pound of flesh.

