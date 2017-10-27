Watch Gordon Hayward’s Adorable Daughters Cover His Cast With Stickers

Whenever Gordon Hayward gets out of his leg cast, he’ll have a pretty adorable (though still slightly depressing) keepsake.

The Boston Celtics forward currently is recovering from the gruesome ankle injury he suffered during the NBA season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. And his daughters apparently are enjoying their bed-ridden dad, as they’ve been busy decorating his cast with stickers.

Check this out:

Pretty adorable stuff.

And here’s a photo of the girls playing with Hayward’s rehab scooter:

Gordon Hayward’s physical therapy team may be slightly inexperienced but they’re hard-working pic.twitter.com/942K4CNWqG — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 26, 2017

Toys!

As much as Hayward surely hates being away from the court, his daughters have been doing their best to make rehabbing an entertaining experience.

As have the Boston Red Sox, for that matter.