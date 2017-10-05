Watch D’Backs Pitcher Archie Bradley Make History With Clutch RBI Triple

They call it the “Wild Card” Game for a reason, folks.
One night after the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins treated us to a roller coaster affair in the American League, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies did them one better in the National League Wild Card Game at Chase Field.
And that’s because Archie Bradley did something no AL player could do.
With his team clinging to a one-run lead in the seventh inning, the D’backs relief pitcher came to bat with two runners on and two outs — and proceeded to make history.
Bradley laced a triple to the left-center gap that plated two runs and gave Arizona a three-run cushion. And not only was it the right-hander’s first career extra-base hit, he also was the first relief pitcher ever to hit a triple in a playoff game.
Suffice it to say, Bradley’s heroics had Twitter all sorts of fired up.
Also, this:
Turns out the D’backs needed those extra runs, too, as Bradley allowed two runs on the bump but helped the home team secure an 11-8 victory and a berth in the NL Division Series.
