World Series 2017: MLB Issues Permission Slip For Game 5 Night Owls

If you’re reading this, it’s probably already too late.

Major League Baseball tried to do fans a favor early Monday morning by issuing a permission slip allowing those who stayed awake watching Game 5 of the 2017 World Series to duck their commitments at the start of the week. The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in 10 innings in an unforgettable game that lasted 5 hours and 17 minutes and ended at almost 2 a.m. ET.

Before it was over, MLB’s social media team predicted legions of fans would be groggy later Monday morning, so they shared this form letter on Twitter.

Those who watched the entire game know well it was worth doing so, regardless of the personal and professional consequences.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images