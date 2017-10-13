Yankees Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALCS Game 1 Online

Then there were four.

The Major League Baseball postseason shifts into the league championship round Friday, as the New York Yankees and Houston Astros battle in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees, who stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series, will send Masahiro Tanaka to the hill looking to steal home-field advantage from the Astros.

Houston will counter with 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel who was brilliant in Game 2 of the Astros’ ALDS series against the Boston Red Sox.

This series should feature plenty of offense, as the Yankees and Astros ranked first and second in the league in home runs during the regular season.

Here’s how you can watch Yankees-Astros Game 1 online.

When: Friday, Oct. 13, at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images