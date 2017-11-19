Bruins, Blackhawks To Meet In 2019 Winter Classic At Notre Dame Stadium

Get excited, Boston Bruins fans.

The B’s are headed back to the coolest event in hockey.

The Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet in the 2019 NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana, the Bruins announced Saturday. It’s the third time the Bruins will have played in the Winter Classic, as they’ve previously hosted games at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium. The Blackhawks, meanwhile, will be making their league-high fourth appearance in the popular outdoor event.

While there’s something inherently cool about every Winter Classic, this one should be should even more special, as it will feature two of the NHL’s most historic franchises squaring off at one of the most iconic sporting venues in the United States.

“The Boston Bruins are excited to be playing in the 2019 Bridgestone Winter Classic against another storied Original Six franchise, the Chicago Blackhawks,” Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement. “The rich history of Notre Dame Stadium is well documented, and our team looks forward to playing at such an iconic venue.

“We hope that by participating in these large scale and unique NHL events we can bring Bruins fans new hockey experiences, and that we can use these opportunities to help grow our great game and attract new fans.”

The Bruins are 1-1 all-time in Winter Classics, while the Blackhawks are 0-3.

