Tuukka Rask Gets Somewhat Surprising Nod In Net For Bruins Vs. Lightning

Looks like the Anton Khudobin era isn’t upon us after all.

The Boston Bruins backup goaltender has outperformed No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask all season. In addition to ranking among the league leaders in nearly every major stat, Khudobin has yet to lose a game in regulation (7-0-2 ), while Rask is an underwhelming 3-8-2. Furthermore, Khudobin recently led the B’s on a four-game winning streak, which ended Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers with Rask in goal.

So, with a matchup with the NHL-best Tampa Bay Lightning looming Wednesday night, many assumed Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy would return to Khudobin.

Well, not so fast.

Bruce Cassidy says Tuukka Rask will start in goal tonight. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 29, 2017

Cassidy is in a tough spot here. Rask’s past accolades speak for themselves, and having the former Vezina Trophy winner right gives the Bruins a better chance of winning in the long run. Benching Rask now could severely damage his confidence, which already might be wavering.

But the B’s are also fighting for their playoff lives and need to give themselves the best chance to win right now. Lately, that’s been with Khudobin between the pipes, but the Bruins clearly are confident Rask is ready to return his old ways.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images