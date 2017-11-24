Bruins On Wrong End Of Questionable Sidney Crosby Goal Ruling Vs. Penguins

The Boston Bruins were victims of a questionable goal call Friday afternoon vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby eventually jammed home a loose puck in front of the net, although it appeared the puck — which was lying on top of Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin — was blown dead. Officials initially ruled no goal.

Just about anyone without a Penguin on the front of their shirt assumed the call would stand. The whistle blew, and it appeared too close to overturn. Review apparently indicated otherwise, as Crosby was credited with a goal after the play was looked at.

“Video review determined that the puck was entering the net as the referee was blowing his whistle,” the league said in its Situation Room review of the play posted on NHL.com.

The Bruins ultimately challenged the play, too, claiming goalie interference. However, officials found new evidence of goaltender interference during the (second) review.

“After reviewing all available replays and consulting with NHL Hockey Operations staff, the Referee confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred,” the league’s explanation read.

The ruling didn’t hurt the Bruins in the long run, though. David Pastrnak broke a 3-3 tie with a third-period goal, and Boston held on for a 4-3 win, its fourth in as many games.