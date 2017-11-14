Budweiser Makes Emotional Tribute For Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘One Last Ride’

We’re not sure if Budweiser’s new advertisement will make NASCAR fans want to buy its beer, but it probably will make them want to reach for the tissues.

Budweiser on Tuesday, ahead of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, posted a video, titled “One Last Ride,” that pays tribute to the most emotionally charged moments of his career.

The three-minute clip stars the No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS that Earnhardt drove when he started racing in Cup — and will run again at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday — and first highlights the 43-year-old racer’s first start in NASCAR’s premier series. The film also relives Earnhardt’s win at Daytona International Speedway in 2001, just four months after his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., was killed on the tri-oval.

Earnhardt already has admitted he’s getting a bit sad about his and Matt Kenseth’s impending retirements, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he got choked up while watching the tribute from his long-time former sponsor.