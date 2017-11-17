Celtics’ Win Over Warriors Prompts This Wild Fan To Go Totally Bonkers

Don’t tell Boston Celtics fans that Thursday’s win over the Golden Warriors was just some meaningless, run-of-the-mill game in November.

The Celtics, largely thanks to Jaylen Brown, erased a 17-point deficit to pick up a thrilling 92-88 comeback win over the Defending NBA champions at TD Garden. And during the final moments, when victory appeared imminent, one rowdy C’s fan completely lost his mind.

Check this out:

What just happened?

We have no idea who this is, where he is or what language he’s speaking, but it’s safe to say this guy is the ultimate Green Teamer.

Personally, we can’t help but wonder what this fan was thinking or saying when TNT analyst Charles Barkley ripped the Celtics during halftime of Thursday’s game.