DFS Week 12 Lineup: Best Plays, Value Picks For Daily Fantasy Football

Thanksgiving almost is here.
It’s time for turkey, cranberry sauce, potatoes, stuffing and, of course, some football. And what better way to avoid your annoying family members than by playing daily fantasy football?
Here are some good options for DFS games in Week 12.
QUARTERBACK
Best play: Tom Brady, New England Patriots. Why mess around? You know Brady is the best QB in the league, so play him this week. He’s averaging 297 passing yards with a total of nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions over the last four games, and this success should continue against a Miami Dolphins defense that allowed more than 40 points to the Joe Flacco-led Baltimore Ravens defense not long ago.
Value pick: Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills. If Taylor starts, he’s a solid play against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that is struggling mightily. KC’s defense has allowed 7.3 yards per attempt and 16 passing touchdowns this season. Taylor also has plenty to prove after he lost his starting job last week.
RUNNING BACK
Best play: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams. The New Orleans Saints run defense isn’t very good, The unit allows the third-most yards per carry (4.6), and 115 yards per game. Gurley also is in fine form with four touchdowns over his last four games.
Value pick: Dion Lewis, New England Patriots. Lewis has done well as a kick returner, and he has a favorable running matchup against a Dolphins defense allowing 4.2 yards per carry and 110 yards per game. The Patriots likely will have a huge lead at some point in this game, which means the second-half gameplan could be full of running plays.
WIDE RECEIVER
Best play: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers have allowed the second-most passing yards and a total of 17 passing touchdowns. Their pass defense is subpar, to say the least, so Jones should have no problem getting open for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.
Value pick: Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers. Funchess tallied 92 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins as the Panthers’ No. 1 wideout, and he should have the same success or more against a New York Jets defense that’s allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns (20).
TIGHT END
Best play: Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans. Walker has back-to-back weeks with at least six catches and 60-plus receiving yards, and his matchup against an Indianapolis Colts defense giving up the most pass yards per attempt (8.3) is quite favorable.
Value pick: Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins. Davis has totaled 60 or more receiving yards in four of his last five games, and he’s playing a New York Giants defense that’s given up the most points per game to tight ends in standard scoring.
DEFENSE
Best play: Pittsburgh Steelers. The Green Bay Packers got shut out by the Ravens last week, and we shouldn’t expect them to fare much better against an even more physical and deeper Steelers defense.
Value pick: Los Angeles Chargers. The suddenly resurgent Chargers forced six (!) turnovers against the Bills last week and now face a Dallas Cowboys offense struggling to put up points without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas has failed to score 10 points in each of its last two games (Elliott missed both).
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
