Dolphins’ Bobby McCain Claims Self-Defense After Ejection Vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain said he was ejected from Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots for trying to defend himself.

McCain got the boot after officials determined he threw a punch at Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola during a post-whistle scrum.

Replay of the McCain penalty pic.twitter.com/FndbX4aees — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) November 26, 2017

After watching the rest of the Dolphins’ 35-17 loss from the visitors’ locker room at Gillette Stadium, he acknowledged he wasn’t blameless in the scrap but argued that Amendola should have been punished, as well.

“At the end of the day, I have to defend myself,” McCain told reporters, via ESPN.com. “I didn’t want to punch anybody. I didn’t want to hit anybody. But I was trying to get (Amendola) off me, and they called it a punch.”

He added: “He grabbed me by the neck. He grabbed me by the face mask one time — just a lot of extra stuff. But it was extra by both of us. We were both in the wrong. I’m going to be honest and a man. We were both in the wrong. Unfortunately, I was the one who got ejected.”

McCain picked off a Tom Brady pass earlier in the game — the first interception the Patriots quarterback had thrown since Week 6. He finished with two tackles.

