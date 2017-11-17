Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Last-Minute Adds, Drops For Your Lineup

At this point in the fantasy football season, you know which players to target, and which to pass on.
Still, unpredictable things can arise in any fantasy season, such as injuries, suspensions and general reshuffling of depth charts.
If you’re still looking to make some moves ahead of Week 11, check out our last-minute adds and drops:
ADDS
Quarterback: Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars
Laugh it up. Is Bortles a good quarterback? Absolutely not. But is he facing the Cleveland Browns this weekend? Yup, which means he’s definitely worth a look as a streaming option.
Other quarterbacks to watch: Case Keenum (MIN), Ryan Fitzpatrick (TB)
Running back: Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots
Both Burkhead and Dion Lewis could top this list, but we’re going with Burkhead, given that Lewis has seen his role in the passing game all but disappear. We expect Burkhead’s role in the running game to continue growing, meaning he reaches flex status at the very least. Lewis still get could get the bulk of the carries on the goal line, however.
Other running backs to consider: Dion Lewis (NE), Kenyan Drake (MIA)
Wide receiver: Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans
If Davis is still available in your league, make sure you snatch him up as soon as possible. The Titans rookie still is rounding into form after a lengthy injury absence, but has matchups with the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers on the horizon. Big numbers could be on the way.
Other wideouts to check out: Dede Westbrook (JAX), Josh Gordon (CLE)
Tight end: Julius Thomas, Miami Dolphins
We know, the fact that Jay Cutler is throwing him the ball is cause for alarm. But Thomas’ role in Miami’s offense has expanded lately, and he’s scored touchdowns in each of his last two games. Give this talented tight end a look.
Other tight ends to add: Mercedes Lewis (JAX), Charles Clay (BUF)
DROPS
Quarterback: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Remember when Winston was a dark-horse MVP candidate? Yeah, that seems like forever ago. A nagging shoulder injury — and a looming sexual assault investigation — makes the Bucs QB ripe for dropping.
Running back: Frank Gore, Indianapolis Colts
Gore is completely irrelevant in fantasy these days, and the Colts clearly are trying to give rookie back Marlon Mack more carries. Time to drop the veteran.
Wide receiver: Will Fuller, Houston Texans
Fuller’s dealing with a rib injury, and doesn’t carry nearly the same amount of upside without DeShaun Watson playing quarterback. Wave goodbye.
Tight End: Ed Dickson, Carolina Panthers
Dickson continues to disappoint, and Greg Olsen is slated to return next week. You know what that means.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images
