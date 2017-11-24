Fantasy Football Week 12 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

Week 12 of the 2017 NFL season is here, and it’s now or never for fantasy football owners who still haven’t clinched a spot in their league’s playoffs.
Here are NESN.com’s top five fantasy football starts and sits for Week 12.
STARTS
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons appear to be hitting another gear in the second half of the season, and Ryan has thrown for a total of eight touchdowns and two interceptions over his last four games. He also has a favorable matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that ranks 29th in yards per pass attempt allowed.
Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans
Mariota hasn’t enjoyed the breakout campaign many experts and fans expected, but he should be able to dominate a bad Indianapolis Colts defense. The Colts give up the most pass yards (8.3) per attempt and are one of 10 teams with fewer than 20 sacks.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
Kamara has tallied 100-plus total yards in each of the last three games with four total touchdowns in that span. He should continue that success against a Rams defense that ranks tied for 27th in yards per carry allowed (4.5).
Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Martin has struggled this season, but he does have a good matchup against the Falcons, who surrender 4.5 yards per carry and 115 rushing yards per game. You could do worse than Martin in a flex position.
DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
The Patriots defense doesn’t give up many points, but it still allows a ton of yards. New England gives up 7.7 yards per pass attempt and 282 pass yards per game. Parker should be able to put up enough points from yards lone to be a good flex option. There’s also a good chance he could find the end zone, as the Patriots have allowed 18 pass touchdowns in 10 games.
SITS
Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
Goff faces one of his toughest matchups this season when the Rams take on a New Orleans Saints defense that’s given up just 211 pass yards per game and has hauled in 11 interceptions. He also won’t have one of his top wideouts, Robert Woods, who will miss this game because of an injury.
Alex Smith, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
It’s hard to believe Smith was in the MVP discussion not too long ago. He hasn’t thrown for more than 263 yards in each of his last three games, and he’s tallied three touchdowns and three interceptions during that span. The Buffalo Bills defense also has a lot to prove after being destroyed by the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Bills defense also is one of three units that still hasn’t given up 10 or more passing touchdowns.
Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
Lynch is going up against a stingy Broncos defense that allows just 3.3 yards per carry. Denver’s four rushing touchdowns surrendered also is tied for the second-fewest in the league. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders’ gameplan is heavy on pass plays that attack an aging and struggling Broncos secondary.
Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Collins has rushed for less than 50 yards in four of his last five games, and he’s found the end zone only once in that span. His Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans isn’t good, either. Houston has allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns (three) and the fifth-fewest yards per carry.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Sure, sitting a quality veteran like Fitzgerald is risky, but he’s going up against arguably the best secondary in the league. The Jaguars allow the fewest yards per pass, the fewest passing touchdowns and have tallied the most sacks.
