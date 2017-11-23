Fantasy Football Week 12: Starts, Sits For Trio Of Thanksgiving Games

Forget the food — Thanksgiving is all about the football.
OK, that’s not entirely true, but Week 12 in the NFL does kick off with some great games Thursday.
The Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings, the Dallas Cowboys host the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Redskins finish things off by hosting the New York Giants. There are plenty of fantasy disappointments on each of these teams, but, if you play things right, there still should be plenty of points to be had on Thanksgiving.
Whether you’re playing a daily fantasy sports contest or making a last-minute roster move in your season-long league, here’s who we think you should start and sit Thursday:
STARTS
Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
Rivers and the Chargers have played quite well lately, and the result has the veteran quarterback bordering on QB1 status. Rivers has thrown for at least two touchdowns in four of his last six games, and faces a Cowboys secondary that’s been very susceptible to the pass. There are better options, no doubt. But Rivers makes for a solid play nonetheless.
Semaje Perine, RB, Redskins
With fellow backs Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson done for the season, Perine emerges as the lead back in what was once a crowded backfield. The rookie has been up and down this season, but is coming off a game in which he rushed for a 117 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. He’s a safe RB2.
Alfred Morris, RB, Cowboys
He’s no Ezekiel Elliott, but Morris is a more than serviceable replacement. The veteran back rushed for 91 yards on 17 carries against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and should get plenty of volume going forward. He’s another safe RB2.
Vernon Davis, TE, Redskins
Jordan Reed already has been ruled out for this game, meaning Davis once again should get plenty of action in the passing game. The veteran tight end has played well all season, as he has at least 60 receiving yards in six of his last seven games. He has just one touchdown thus far, however.
Golden Tate, WR, Lions
Tate had a down game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but we expect him to rebound against the Vikings. Assuming he doesn’t draw star cornerback Xavier Rhodes, Tate should get plenty of balls thrown his way.
SITS
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
Prescott simply shouldn’t be in your fantasy lineups going forward. In three out of his last four games, Prescott hasn’t thrown for a touchdown nor eclipsed 200 yards passing. You can do much better than this slumping sophomore.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
The Vikings have an elite run defense, and Abdullah hasn’t eclipsed 11 carries in three of his last four games. Move along.
Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys
With Prescott and the Dallas offense struggling, Bryant has been largely irrelevant for fantasy owners. He’s a decent WR3 or WR2, but he should not be your top option this week.
Jason Witten, TE, Cowboys
Witten has just three touchdowns this season, and has eclipsed 60 receiving yards just twice. His days a starting fantasy tight end are over.
Vikings D/ST
The Vikings are a very capable defense, but we expect them to give up a decent amount of points on the road against the Lions. Don’t bank on sacks, either, has Matthew Stafford has been getting the ball out quick all season.
