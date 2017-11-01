Here Are Team USA’s Olympics Hockey Jerseys; They’re Not The Greatest

We don’t want to sound un-American, but the United States hockey program probably could have done better with its Olympic jerseys — and that’s being very, very kind.

We’re not sure if it’s USA Hockey’s fault or whether this is Nike bastardizing traditional uniforms or some awful combination of both, but when Team USA hits the ice in South Korea in a few months, they’re going to look like clowns. No, seriously, it looks like something a hockey-playing clown might wear.

Literally the only thing these jerseys have going for them is that they say “USA” and are red, white and blue. It’s hard to knock that, but everything else — from the sleeve design to the font to the general layout — is awful. It’s just bad. Maybe it’s designed to appeal to kids, and if there’s any hope for the world moving forward, even they’ll revolt against these atrocities.

For what it’s worth, Canada’s kit ain’t much better.

Canada's Olympic Hockey sweaters have been unveiled pic.twitter.com/yaepFP9ZvC — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) November 1, 2017

The big winners in this, though, are NHL players, who won’t play in the Olympics this year, which is a bummer for a lot of them. The silver lining, of course, is now they won’t have to wear these jerseys.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images