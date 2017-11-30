Kyle Busch Still Salty, Says Brad Keselowski ‘Already Going To Hell’

We’re surprised Mars has been using the No. 18 Toyota to advertise Caramel M&M’s, instead of Pretzel M&M’s, because Kyle Busch is ridiculously salty.

Busch kept his feud with Brad Keselowski alive at NASCAR Champion’s Week in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver hesitated to answer Rutledge Wood during a Q&A, when Wood asked what he’s getting Keselowski for Christmas — but ultimately couldn’t resist going for the throat.

“He’s already going to hell, so it’s not like I’ve got to buy him a trip there,” Busch said.

Even though, as you could tell from Austin Dillon’s reaction, Busch’s response was ruthless, he didn’t stop there.

Before “Rowdy” responded to Wood’s question, the eldest Busch, Kurt, threw Kyle under the bus, saying “he doesn’t even have to answer it, he doesn’t buy me shit.” As a result, Kyle’s JGR teammate Denny Hamlin asked whether Busch was taking a shot at Keselowski or his older brother.

Kyle then clarified that it wasn’t directed at Keselowski OR Kurt — it was directed at Keselowski AND Kurt.

We’re not sure what was in the air in Las Vegas on Wednesday. It clearly made the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers throw caution to the wind, though, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. started the Q&A off with a prank on Kyle Larson.

