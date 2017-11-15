Kyrie Irving Shares Heartfelt Moment With Military Members After Celtics’ Win

Kyrie Irving left the Barclays Center on Tuesday night with much less of his uniform than he arrived with, but for great reason.

After the Boston Celtics’ 109-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Irving gifted both his shoes and game jersey to a pair of military members who were sitting courtside. And their reaction to the star point guard’s gesture was absolutely priceless.

Check out the awesome postgame moment in the clip below:

Irving was stellar in the Celtics’ 13th consecutive win, scoring a game-high 25 points to go along with five assists and three rebounds.

Boston will try to extend its win streak when it takes on the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images