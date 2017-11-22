Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Among Six Missing

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some heavy hitters were missing from Tuesday’s rain-soaked New England Patriots practice, including quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Chris Hogan, safety Patrick Chung, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and center David Andrews all were not spotted during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Hogan (shoulder), Cannon (ankle) and Andrews (illness) all sat out Sunday’s win over the Oakland Raiders. Chung was shaken up during that game but later returned to the field.

Brady and Gronkowski are not dealing with any known injuries. Brady was limited earlier this season with a sprained AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder, and Gronkowski missed one game with a thigh contusion back in Week 5. Neither has been listed on the injury report since Week 6.

On a positive note, special teams captain Matthew Slater returned to practice after missing Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

A new Patriots receiver also made his practice debut, wearing No. 17. Chances are it was Bernard Reedy, who reportedly joined New England’s practice squad earlier this week after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He appears to have replaced practice-squad defensive tackle Mike Purcell.

The Patriots are preparing to host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

