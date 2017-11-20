NESN Sports Today

Tom Brady, Patriots Enjoyed Business Trip To Mexico City With Win Vs. Raiders

by on Sun, Nov 19, 2017 at 11:45PM
503

The New England Patriots picked up a dominating win over the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City on Sunday.

New England improved to 3-0 in games played outside the United States in franchise history.

While the Patriots enjoyed laying the 33-8 beat down on the Raiders in front of the fans in Mexico City, the trip was all business for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Tom Brady, who threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns, Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski reflected on the atmosphere at Estadio Azteca after the win.

To hear their reactions, check out to the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team