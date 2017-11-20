Tom Brady, Patriots Enjoyed Business Trip To Mexico City With Win Vs. Raiders

The New England Patriots picked up a dominating win over the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City on Sunday.

New England improved to 3-0 in games played outside the United States in franchise history.

While the Patriots enjoyed laying the 33-8 beat down on the Raiders in front of the fans in Mexico City, the trip was all business for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Tom Brady, who threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns, Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski reflected on the atmosphere at Estadio Azteca after the win.

To hear their reactions, check out to the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.