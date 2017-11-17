Why Chris Broussard Believes Celtics’ Success Could Impact LeBron James’ Future

Next summer could be crazy for the NBA … unless the Boston Celtics ruin the party.

There’s been plenty of talk that LeBron James might opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and sign elsewhere, perhaps with the Los Angeles Lakers or another Western Conference team. But what if the Celtics, who look like legitimate NBA Finals contenders amid their 14-game winning streak, knock off the Cavs in the Eastern Conference this season? Would James really leave Cleveland?

Chris Broussard wondered such Friday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” suggesting along the way there’s no chance James can skip town if the Celtics advance to the NBA Finals. James already left the Cavaliers once — to sign with the Miami Heat in 2010 — and doing so again after being defeated by Cleveland’s biggest Eastern Conference rival, led by former teammate Kyrie Irving, would be a bad look for the four-time MVP.

"If Cleveland loses to Boston and Boston goes to the Finals… LeBron James can't leave." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/i2t5gMyqpp — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 17, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images