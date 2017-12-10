Bruins Notes: As Tuukka Rask Elevates His Game, So Does Boston’s Defense

It’s becoming apparent that Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is finding his form, and that it’s returning to the level it is expected to be. But at the same time, another dynamic of the Bruins also has made big improvements of late: the defense.

Rewind to Nov. 26, when the Bruins found themselves on the losing end of a 4-2 game against a lowly Edmonton Oilers team. Rask — getting his first start since being benched for backup Anton Khudobin — struggled while facing 35 shots, turning away 32. And while his underwhelming performance was harped on, he was left with no help due to defensive lapses in some instances.

But since that Edmonton game, Rask and the defense have simultaneous improved, and it’s become apparent with recent results.

On Saturday, the Bruins defense was composed when tasked with taking on a New York Islanders offense that entered the game with the second most goals per game in the NHL. Assisted by a solid forecheck from the forwards, the defense allowed just four shots on net in the first period, bending more as the game continued on, but breaking just once in the 3-1 win. Throughout the game, the Islanders got plenty of shots, but seldom were they in ideal locations.

For the defense, part of that success comes from control with the puck when clearing the zone. Of late, the passes out of the defensive zone have been cleaner and more composed, and the younger skaters are becoming more willing to skate the puck out of trouble when the situation necessitates it in lieu of forcing a pass.

For Rask, it’s a slew of things that have led to the improvement for both him and the defense.

“Guys are doing a good job eliminating the second chances and obviously if you don’t get rebounds all the time it helps too,” said Rask said after the game, as seen on NESN’s Bruins postgame coverage. “But we’re skating back so hard that we are kind of forcing them to take shots in bad spots and when they don’t have all the time in the world to pick the corners up, it’s kind of easier for me too. I think that’s played a huge part of that, coming back to our own zone and shutting them down the slot area and also blocking a ton of shots. We’re not shying away from that so I think all of those things together have made it.”

The defense has by and large suffocated opposing offenses the last five games, such as when they held the league-best Tampa Bay Lightning to just 21 shots in a 3-2 win.

But while plenty could be made about Rask’s job being easier with the defense stepping up on their end, Saturday was indicative of the progress he’s made. In his first game seeing north of 30 shots since Edmonton, he turned away 30.

He did the same thing against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 2, turning away all 28 shots he saw for his first shutout of the season.

Sure, given the youth that dominates Bruins roster, lapses are going to happen this season, and in some instances, they will come in bunches, such as the 5-3 walloping they took at the hands of the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Despite that, while the growth in Rask’s game certainly is encouraging, there always was that feeling even as he struggled that he would return to this point.

But to see the defense stepping their game up at the same time as their goalie equally is integral to the Bruins’ success as they continue to try and gain essential points in the standings.

Here are some other notes from Bruins-Islanders

— David Pastrnak added an assist Saturday, extending his point streak to eight games, the longest active streak in the NHL. He has four goals, six assists in the stretch.

— The Bruins now are 17-7-1 in their last 25 games against the Isles.

