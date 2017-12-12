Dave Dombrowski Shuts Down Jackie Bradley Jr. Trade Rumors At Winter Meetings

With the Major League Baseball offseason beginning to heat up, the Boston Red Sox likely will begin to make some moves in the coming weeks.

Just don’t expect Jackie Bradley Jr. to be apart of those moves.

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reported Monday that the Red Sox had been making Bradley available in trade talks, but Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski had a different narrative for reporters at the MLB Winter Meetings.

Dombrowski shot down the idea Bradley is being shopped. "Not accurate," he said. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 11, 2017

Dombrowski says Sox want to keep OF together. ‘I don’t know where those rumors have started but they’re not accurate.’ Doesn’t rule out a move involving an OF, but suggests Sox aren’t looking to do that. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) December 11, 2017

Well, it looks like Boston’s Killer B’s (Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Bradley) will be patrolling the outfield at Fenway Park in 2018.

The Red Sox, however, will have to make moves in order to keep pace with the New York Yankees who landed Giancarlo Stanton in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Dombrowski told reporters that the Red Sox are prioritizing a middle of the order bat, but didn’t specify if that would be through trade or free agency.

If Boston does elect to explore the trade market, Bradley certainly would draw interest as he’s one of the best defensive center fielders in the game and has shown an ability to hit at the big league level.

For now, though, it appears he’s not on the table.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images