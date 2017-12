Jenny’s in the kitchen making Crab Cakes with the Executive Chef of Legal Sea Foods, Rich Vellante. If you want to be able to make Legal-worthy crab cakes on your own, we suggest you pay attention!

For more on Legal Sea Foods, check them out online and on social:

LegalSeaFoods.com

Instagram: @LegalSeaFoods

Twitter: @LegalSeaFoods