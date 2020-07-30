Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time since Opening Day, the Boston Red Sox’s offense looked lethal Wednesday.

Boston was losers of its last four games entering the matchup against the New York Mets, but came away with a much-needed win. The Sox were able to score two runs off Jacob deGrom and another four off the Mets’ bullpen, including a blast from Christian Vazquez.

For more on his night and Boston’s win as a whole, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images