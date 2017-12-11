Fantasy Football Week 14 Winners, Losers: LeSean McCoy, DeAndre Hopkins Among Notable Performers

Week 14 in the NFL saw two overtime games, a blizzard bowl and a possible season-changing injury. Sunday also saw many of the NFL’s stars put up big numbers to help fantasy owners advance in their league playoffs.
Here are some fantasy football winners and losers through Sunday’s Week 14 games:
WINNERS
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles second-year signal-caller threw for 291 yards and four scores in under three quarters. Unfortunately for Wentz and the Eagles, the star QB left the game after suffering a knee injury that could be severe.
LeSean McCoy, RB, Buffalo Bills
Playing in a blizzard, the Bills stuck the ball McCoy’s belly 36 times Sunday and the electric back didn’t disappoint. “Shady” rushed for 156 and the game-winning touchdown to lift Buffalo to a 13-7 win.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
No matter who the QB in Houston is, Hopkins is going to ball. The star receiver hauled in 11 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders
Oakland was downright abysmal Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Cook had a decent day, grabbing five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Denver Broncos, Defense
It looks like the Broncos still can play defense. That and the New York Jets went back to being a complete laughing stock. Denver’s defense forced two turnovers in a 23-0 win over the Jets.
Losers
Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins
Cousins and the Redskins were hammered by the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Cousins threw for just 151 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Jerick McKinnon/Latavius Murray, RBs, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings’ two-headed rushing attack couldn’t muster much of anything against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. McKinnon only was able to rush for 46 yards while Murray gained 14 yards on nine carries.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
The veteran wideout gained just 44 yards in Arizona’s win over the Tennessee Titans.
Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks
Graham was completely neutralized by the Jacksonville Jaguars, as the big tight end didn’t record a catch in the Seahawks’ loss.
Cincinnati Bengals, Defense
The Bengals were shredded by the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Cincy gave up 33 points and over 400 yards in a loss to the last-place Bears.
