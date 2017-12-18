Fantasy Football Week 15 Winners, Losers: Rob Gronkowski, Todd Gurley Among Standouts

Week 15 of the NFL season has had its share of high-scoring games, which has created a lot of exciting fantasy football action.
With fantasy football playoffs in most leagues well underway, here are some fantasy winners and losers through Sunday’s Week 15 games.
WINNERS
Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Bortles completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 326 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions as the Jaguars clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2007.
Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Gurley was a one-man wrecking crew against the Seattle Seahawks. He ran for 152 yards with three rushing touchdowns while adding 28 receiving yards and a touchdown catch.
Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
If you started Cole as a flex option or as a starting wideout, give yourself a round of applause. Cole caught seven passes for 186 yards and a touchdown versus the Houston Texans.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
Gronkowski returned from his one-game suspension and showed why he’s one of the most valuable players in the league. He tallied 168 yards and a two-point conversion on nine receptions in the Patriots’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Los Angeles Rams, Defense
The Rams sacked Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson seven times, allowed just seven points and scored a safety in a dominant performance.
LOSERS
Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams beat the Seahawks 42-7, but Goff didn’t play much of a factor in the outcome. He completed just 14 of 21 passes for 120 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Hyde had trouble against the Tennessee Titans run defense as the former Ohio State star totaled just 25 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Doug Baldwin, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Baldwin set season lows in receptions (one) and receiving yards (six) in a lackluster performance against the Rams.
Jesse James, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Not only did James fail to impress with just two receptions for seven yards on five targets, he failed to complete what likely would have been the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
Seattle Seahawks, Defense
It was a miserable day for the Seahawks defense. The unit gave up 42 points in a loss that likely crushes the team’s hopes of winning the NFC West division.
Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images
