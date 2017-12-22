Fantasy Football Week 16 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

Here we are. For most fantasy football leagues, Week 16 marks the end of the line. One last game to show your friends, co-workers or your annoying brother-in-law that you’re the king of the fantasy football hill.
If you find yourself in your fantasy Super Bowl, then the last thing you want to do is squander a good season by making a poor roster decision. One two-catch performance from a flex-play wide receiver can make all the difference, so make sure you’re honed in on which players to put in your lineup and which players to thank for their services and leave on your bench.
Here are NESN.com’s top five fantasy football starts and sits for Week 16:
STARTS
Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Rivers was downright abysmal in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the veteran signal-caller faces a good matchup in Week 16 against a New York Jets team allowing the fourth-most points to fantasy quarterbacks.
Rishard Matthews, WR, Tennessee Titans
Matthews returned from a two-week absence in Week 15 to catch six passes for 95 yards a touchdown in the Titans’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Matthews should continue to get plenty of looks from Marcus Mariota against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday which gives him WR2 upside.
Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
The Arkansas product has received double-digit carries in 10 straight games and now faces an Indianapolis Colts squad that was torched on the ground by C.J. Anderson and the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Collins should have an equally productive game on Saturday.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
Drake has rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games and now faces the 28th ranked rushing defense in the NFL. Give the Alabama product the nod.
Case Keenum, QB, Minnesota Vikings
The Packers have allowed 13 passing touchdowns this season, and Keenum has tossed two touchdowns in each of the past four games while averaging 256.3 yards per game. This one is a no-brainer.
SITS
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
Ryan was awful when the Falcons faced the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, throwing for just 221 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The Saints are allowing the 12th fewest points to opposing QBs, so we expect a down day from Ryan.
Carlos Hyde, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Hyde isn’t likely to find the end zone against a stout Jacksonville Jaguars defense, and at this point, that’s really the only fantasy value that Hyde has.
Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders
Oakland’s offense has been a disappointment throughout the 2017 season, and Lynch has been one of the biggest misses of the fantasy season. A Week 16 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles doesn’t make it much better, and with the championship on the line, we would sit Beast Mode.
Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets
While Anderson continues to get a large number of looks from Bryce Petty, he faces a tough matchup Sunday against the Chargers. L.A.’s pass defense is allowing just 202 yards per game, which is fourth in the NFL. The Chargers’ defense coupled with the inexperienced Petty should be reason enough to bench Anderson.
Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins
Cousins has posted below average numbers in each of the last four games, and he now will face a Denver secondary that hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass in its past three games. Sit.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP