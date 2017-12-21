Floyd Mayweather Shoots Down Rumors Of Him Entertaining Fighting In UFC

Floyd Mayweather could make a million dollars fighting in UFC, but he’s not going to do it.

Last Wednesday, Mayweather claimed he could make a billion dollars over a few fights if he chose to step into the octagon, indicating he could out of retirement and fight with no issues.

And then, earlier this Wednesday, UFC president Dana White said that talks had taken place, however later on in the day Mayweather said it wasn’t happening.

“That’s not what I said,” Mayweather stated. “Exactly what I said is this, if I made a billion dollars before, I could do it again. If I chose to get in the UFC and fight three fights or fight four fights and then fight Conor McGregor, I could make a billion dollars, which I can. I can do it in three fights or even four fights, I could make a billion dollars if I choose to get into the Octagon and fight.

“We just don’t know what the future holds for Floyd Mayweather,” he continued. “I don’t look forward to getting back in a boxing ring. That’s what I don’t look forward to doing. I’m just saying I could — I’m not doing it — but I’m saying what I could do to make a billion dollars quick if I wanted to do that. That’s what I was saying.”

At this rate, who knows the next time this will change. The 40-year-old has been notorious for coming out of retirement, and if the price is right, one would have to think he will try to do it again.

