Mets Co-Owner Fred Wilpon Gets ‘Pissed’ Every Time Yankees Make Big Move

The New York Yankees have produced more fireworks this offseason than the average city on the Fourth of July, and that reportedly is bothering their crosstown rival.

Fred Wilpon, the New York Mets co-owner, is not a fan of massive blockbuster deals because he doesn’t find them to be beneficial in the long run, whereas the Yankees (obviously) employ the polar opposite mentality.

And while the Yankees have been making one huge deal after another — and still continue to be mentioned in rumors — it angers Wilpon more and more, according to the New York Post.

“Fred is pissed every time the Yankees make a move,” said a source of the Post’s Mike Puma who is close to Wilpon. “And he always seems surprised.”

The Post story notes that he was particularly “irate” with the Yankees trading for Giancarlo Stanton and thus inheriting his monster contract.

Well, if Wilpon is so put off by the Yankees making major moves, he better settle in because it doesn’t sound like they’re going to slow down any time soon.

