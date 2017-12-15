Scottie Pippen Believes LeBron James May Be Better Than Michael Jordan

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images.

If there’s anyone who could provide a truly well thought out opinion on the age-old LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate, it’s Scottie Pippen.

And Pippen thinks James has Jordan beat.

This is obviously big news given Pippen’s career was made in some aspects thanks to Jordan. And in some aspects, Pippen certainly helped make MJ.

The Hall of Famer was posed the question on “First Take,” and the soft-spoken six-time NBA champion presented his case. When he finished, things — as they usually do for a show involving Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith — got quite loud.

Take a listen and find out why:

Scottie Pippen on LeBron vs Jordan on First Take: pic.twitter.com/q3FPjOMZZL — FootBasket.com (@FootBasketcom) December 14, 2017

For an argument that usually is based on emotion and opinion, Pippen does lay out a pretty logical case in what talking he does get in.

Does this settle the argument? No. Not at all. And to be fair, there probably never will be a clear answer. However, Pippen’s opinion in this matter is one that shouldn’t be taken lightly.