Between The Tackles: Super Bowl LII Preview Edition, Live From Radio Row

by on Wed, Jan 31, 2018 at 9:24PM
Matt Chatham is no stranger to the Super Bowl stage.

Chatham won three Super Bowl titles during his time as a New England Patriots linebacker, and he joined NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox on this week’s episode of the “Between the Tackles” podcast to offer his take on the Patriots’ upcoming showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The trio discussed Rob Gronkowski’s health, the Eagles’ option-based offense and more from what’s been a relatively uneventful Super Bowl week in Minnesota.

Watch the full episode in the player above.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

