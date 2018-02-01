Between The Tackles: Super Bowl LII Preview Edition, Live From Radio Row

Matt Chatham is no stranger to the Super Bowl stage.

Chatham won three Super Bowl titles during his time as a New England Patriots linebacker, and he joined NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox on this week’s episode of the “Between the Tackles” podcast to offer his take on the Patriots’ upcoming showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The trio discussed Rob Gronkowski’s health, the Eagles’ option-based offense and more from what’s been a relatively uneventful Super Bowl week in Minnesota.

