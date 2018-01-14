Bruce Cassidy Lauds Bruins’ Fight In 4-3 Shootout Win Vs. Canadiens

Photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins showed great resolve in their 4-3 shootout win over the rival Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, and head coach Bruce Cassidy couldn’t be more pleased with how his team has come together.

The B’s fell behind 1-0 early and 3-2 in the second period, but they tied the game and won on Brad Marchand’s deciding tally in the shootout at Bell Centre.

Cassidy noted how his team loves celebrating individual accolades and how those translate to team success.

