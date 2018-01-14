Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Makes Several Key Saves In Third Period Vs. Canadiens

Photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins needed Tuukka Rask to keep the Montreal Canadiens off the board in the third period in order to maintain the 3-3 tie.

And he did just that.

The netminder made several key saves during the third period to send the game to overtime, and eventually a shootout.

Boston won the shootout on Brad Marchand’s deciding tally, but they might not have grabbed the 4-3 win if not for Rask’s stellar third period.

Check out some of Rask’s saves in the “DCU Save of the Day” video above.