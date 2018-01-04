Kyrie Irving Gives Aly Raisman His Jersey After Celtics’ Win Over Cavs

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Aly Raisman doubled her pleasure at the latest NBA game she attended.

The Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast left TD Garden on Wednesday night Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving’s game-worn jersey. Irving spotted Raisman near courtside following the Boston Celtics’ 102-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the two shook hands and exchanged kind words.

Irving gave Raisman his jersey, thrilling the Massachusetts native, who shared a photo of her new jersey on Twitter.

Irving will fit in just fine in Boston area if he continues to lead the Celtics to victory and brightening the evenings of local sports celebrities with kind gestures like these.