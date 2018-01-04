Red Bull GRC Adds Season-Ending Double Header In Europe To 2018 Calendar

Photo via Red Bull Global Rallycross

Red Bull Global Rallycross is giving fans lots of reasons to get excited about the upcoming season.

On Thursday, Red Bull GRC released a preliminary version of its 2018 schedule, which is comprised of 12 rounds held at eight venues. Continuing the international expansion it started in 2017, when it held two rounds in Canada, GRC is set to cap off the 2018 campaign with a double header in Europe on Oct. 27-28.

“This year’s strong slate of fan-favorite domestic stops, coupled with a return to Europe to wrap up the 2018 championship, guarantee an off-the-charts season,” Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne, said in a statement. “Add into the mix the launch of our new Polaris RZR side-by-side class, there is no doubt GRC continues to expand the rallycross landscape!”

GRC’s return to Europe is the latest in a series of major announcements from the USAC-sanctioned championship.

Earlier this offseason, GRC partnered with iRacing to add its 600-horsepower Supercars to the leading sim racing platform, and signed a multi-year deal with Polaris to run an RZR side-by-side support series starting in 2018.

The initial GRC schedule doesn’t include an event at Thompson Motorsport Speedway, though the location of rounds two and three has yet to be announced.

Here is Red Bull GRC’s full 2018 calendar:

Round 1: Louisville, Ky. (May 19-20)

Round 2: TBA (June 9)

Round 3: TBA (June 10)

Round 4: New Orleans (June 23-24)

Round 5: Los Angeles (July 7-8)

Round 6: Indianapolis (Aug. 11)

Round 7: Indianapolis (Aug. 12)

Round 8: Atlantic City, N.J. (Aug. 25)

Round 9: Atlantic City, N.J. (Aug. 26)

Round 10: Seattle (Sept. 15-16)

Round 11: Europe (Oct. 27)

Round 12: Europe (Oct. 28)