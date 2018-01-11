UFC

Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Talk Trash After ‘Irish Cartel’ Comment

by on Thu, Jan 11, 2018 at 12:21PM
The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. just won’t die.

Mayweather breathed new life into the feud Wednesday when he tweeted about McGregor’s reported situation with the Irish mob, setting off a series of social media posts in which the fighters traded insults.

Warning: some language in the following posts is NSFW.

You violate and I will demonstrate!!

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

Violate these nuts 🥜

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Please, can somebody give me a caption? #MayweatherPromotions #TheMoneyTeam

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

The new King of Ireland, it took me only 28 minutes. #MayweatherPromotions

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

There were rumors recently that McGregor was in some hot water with the Irish mob after allegedly punching a man with ties to one of Ireland’s most feared gangsters. Mayweather was a little late to the party in taking a swipe at the UFC star on Wednesday, but he clearly couldn’t pass up the opportunity to poke fun at the man he defeated in a much-anticipated boxing match last August.

Could this trash talk be laying the foundation for a rematch — maybe even a fight inside the octagon — or is it just another instance of two outspoken rivals refusing to keep their mouths shut?

