Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Talk Trash After ‘Irish Cartel’ Comment

Photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. just won’t die.

Mayweather breathed new life into the feud Wednesday when he tweeted about McGregor’s reported situation with the Irish mob, setting off a series of social media posts in which the fighters traded insults.

Warning: some language in the following posts is NSFW.

I already fucked you up in 2017 now they about to fuck you up in 2018. You’re about to start your new year off with a bang 🔪🔨⛏💣⚰️ pic.twitter.com/upaRfLbgvJ — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 10, 2018

I am the cartel. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 10, 2018

You violate and I will demonstrate!! A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jan 10, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

Violate these nuts 🥜 A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 10, 2018 at 4:34pm PST

There were rumors recently that McGregor was in some hot water with the Irish mob after allegedly punching a man with ties to one of Ireland’s most feared gangsters. Mayweather was a little late to the party in taking a swipe at the UFC star on Wednesday, but he clearly couldn’t pass up the opportunity to poke fun at the man he defeated in a much-anticipated boxing match last August.

Could this trash talk be laying the foundation for a rematch — maybe even a fight inside the octagon — or is it just another instance of two outspoken rivals refusing to keep their mouths shut?