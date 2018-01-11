Patriots Practice Report: Malcolm Mitchell Makes Return In Full House

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had perfect practice attendance two days before their first playoff game of the season.

That means wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (designated to return off injured reserve), running back Mike Gillislee (knee) and linebacker Marquis Flowers (illness) all returned to the practice field. The Patriots haven’t had perfect attendance at practice since Sept. 29.

Mitchell didn’t practice Tuesday or Wednesday. He was designated to return off injured reserve Dec. 27, when he made his initial return to practice. The Patriots would need to activate him off injured reserve by Friday at 4 p.m. to play Saturday against the Tennessee Titans. If the Patriots win Saturday, he would need to be activated by Wednesday at 4 p.m. to play at all this season.

Head coach Bill Belichick said Thursday morning he doesn’t know if Mitchell will return to the game field this season.

Gillislee hasn’t practiced since he suffered a knee injury in Week 16. Flowers missed Wednesday’s practice with the illness but participated in a full capacity Tuesday.