Gordon Hayward Continues Making Progress, Has Done Light Spot Shooting

BOSTON — Most news regarding Gordon Hayward’s road to recovery has been promising so far, and there was more encouraging news Tuesday about his progress following the gruesome ankle/leg injury he suffered in the season opener.

The 27-year-old is doing some “very light” spot shooting, according to Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. Such news is yet another encouraging step forward, especially after a photo of the star forward not wearing a brace was posted last week by Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

“He’s been doing his consistent workouts,” Stevens said prior to Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. “He’s consistently got his routine with regard to his rehab. He’s doing some spot shooting very light. The other day I had him shoot a free throw in practice to determine whether we do the last drill or not, and he made it so we didn’t do it. He’s doing all that he can right now.”

Certainly good news for the Celtics.

After Ainge posted the photo, Stevens quickly quelled the rampant speculation, noting that Hayward’s progress was right where it should be. Ainge also downplayed things as well in the aftermath.

While Hayward has made a bit of progress, there’es no reason to expect to see him traveling on the road with the team anytime soon, as Stevens also noted that the topic of travel hasn’t come up yet.

But as Hayward has made progress, speculation has grown that he can return this season. The Celtics, understandably, have been committed to letting the process take as long as it needs to in order to avoid rushing the forward back too soon.

Stevens indirectly reiterated that Tuesday when asked if the Celtics’ excitement raises every time Hayward makes another positive step forward.

“Yeah, and at the same time we want to give him the comfort to know we all know it’s a long road ahead.”

Though Hayward may not be coming back anytime soon, the way things have progressed should give the Celtics some long-term reassurance.