Mike Trout’s Wife Is Tired Of Angels Superstar’s ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Texts

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The weather isn’t just a subject for small talk as far as Mike Trout’s concerned. Just ask his wife.

Jessica Tara Cox, the spouse of the Los Angeles Angels superstar and self-professed “weather geek,” has tired of him constantly texting her about the winter storm, known as the “bomb cyclone,” that’s battered the United States’ Eastern seaboard this week. Cox made this clear Wednesday, when she responded to MLB Network Radio’s tweet about the storm that highlighted Trout’s love of the weather.

He’s about one weather map photo short of me muting his text message alerts… 🤦🏼‍♀️📲 #theobsessionisreal — Jessica Tara Cox (@JessTara) January 3, 2018

Trout and meteorologist Jim Cantore have previously “bonded” over the weather and have been in constant communication about the bomb cyclone this week, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Cwik.

Having seen his wife’s tweet, Trout responded with this message:

At least he was smart enough to leave a weather map out of his reply. Couches can be cold in the winter months.