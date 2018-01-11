Patriots Injury Report: Chris Hogan, Kyle Van Noy Cleared To Play Vs. Titans

Photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will have two of their most important players back in action for their divisional-round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan and linebacker Kyle Van Noy both were removed from the Patriots’ injury report Thursday, indicating they have been cleared to play Saturday night against Tennessee.

Hogan missed seven of the final eight games of the regular season with a shoulder injury, and Van Noy played just 29 total snaps over the final five games — sitting out three and playing sparingly in two others — as he recovered from a calf injury.

Six Patriots players are listed as questionable for the team’s postseason opener, including running backs Rex Burkhead, James White and Mike Gillislee.

New England had perfect attendance at practice Thursday for the first time since Sept. 29. Among those present was wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who has spent the entire season on injured reserve and was not spotted at practice Tuesday or Wednesday.

Mitchell must be added to the Patriots’ 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET Friday in order to play in Saturday’s game.

Here is the full injury report:

OUT

None

QUESTIONABLE

Rex Burkhead, RB (knee)

James White, RB (ankle)

Mike Gillislee, RB (knee)

Marquis Flowers, LB (illness)

Alan Branch, DL (knee)

Eric Lee, DE (ankle/finger)