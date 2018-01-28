Steve Kerr Hints At Celtics As Potential NBA Finals Opponent This Season

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

Despite a recent skid, the Boston Celtics are having an impressive season, as are the Golden State Warriors.

The two teams are facing off Saturday in a matchup between the NBA’s two conference leaders, and if both teams continue to have success as the weather gets warmer, Saturday’s matchup may not be the last time these two see each other this season.

And that’s not lost on Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

In a nice compliment to the Celtics ahead of Saturday’s game, Kerr acknowledged Boston as a potential NBA Finals matchup later this season.

Steve Kerr on the Cs matchup: "When you know you have a chance to be in the Finals and you know who the potential opponents are, you always pay closer attention for that reason.” — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 28, 2018

Is Kerr getting a little ahead of himself? Maybe.

But with the Cleveland Cavaliers self-destructing, the Celtics are primed to make a run toward a potential Finals appearance should they continue building on the success that led them to such a successful first couple of months.